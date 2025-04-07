Sit Investment Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KYN. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In related news, President James C. Baker bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 700,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,831,831.40. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Harrison James Little purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $65,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,600 over the last three months.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $13.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

