KCM Investment Advisors LLC Invests $64,000 in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 67.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,774,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,900 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 46.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 86,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 274.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 268,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 196,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $2.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.02.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $46.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.38 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Report on Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Profile

(Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.