Oarsman Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 781 Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRFZ. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 502.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period.

Shares of PRFZ opened at $34.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $45.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

