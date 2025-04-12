David Stewart Acquires 59 Shares of LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Stock

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSLGet Free Report) insider David Stewart bought 59 shares of LSL Property Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £150.45 ($196.92).

LSL Property Services Stock Performance

LSL opened at GBX 265 ($3.47) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 274.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 282.98. LSL Property Services plc has a 1 year low of GBX 246.06 ($3.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 355 ($4.65). The company has a market capitalization of £272.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

LSL Property Services (LON:LSLGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 21.10 ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. LSL Property Services had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Equities analysts expect that LSL Property Services plc will post 24.137931 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSL Property Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This is a boost from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 2.79%. LSL Property Services’s payout ratio is 106.30%.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising.

