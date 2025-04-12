David Stewart Acquires 59 Shares of LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Stock

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) insider David Stewart bought 59 shares of LSL Property Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £150.45 ($196.92).

LSL Property Services Stock Performance

LSL opened at GBX 265 ($3.47) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 274.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 282.98. LSL Property Services plc has a 1 year low of GBX 246.06 ($3.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 355 ($4.65). The company has a market capitalization of £272.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

LSL Property Services (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 21.10 ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. LSL Property Services had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Equities analysts expect that LSL Property Services plc will post 24.137931 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSL Property Services Increases Dividend

About LSL Property Services

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This is a boost from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 2.79%. LSL Property Services’s payout ratio is 106.30%.

(Get Free Report)

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.