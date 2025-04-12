CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE) Insider Acquires £9,040 in Stock

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) insider Audrey Baxter purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.92) per share, for a total transaction of £9,040 ($11,832.46).
CT Private Equity Trust Trading Up 3.6 %
CT Private Equity Trust stock opened at GBX 462 ($6.05) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £331.21 million, a P/E ratio of 61.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 473.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 465.91. CT Private Equity Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 396 ($5.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 531.42 ($6.96).
CT Private Equity Trust (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX 2.30 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. CT Private Equity Trust had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 1.10%.
CT Private Equity Trust Cuts Dividend
CT Private Equity Trust Company Profile
Since its launch in 1999, the CT Private Equity Trust (“the Company”) has been offering access to the potential benefits of investment in unlisted companies – an opportunity set that typically lies beyond the reach of individual investors. An established and experienced team, with a continually expanding network, has successfully focused and continues to focus their efforts on building an appropriately diversified portfolio of high quality assets for the Company’s shareholders.
