CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE) Insider Acquires £9,040 in Stock

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) insider Audrey Baxter purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.92) per share, for a total transaction of £9,040 ($11,832.46).

CT Private Equity Trust Trading Up 3.6 %

CT Private Equity Trust stock opened at GBX 462 ($6.05) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £331.21 million, a P/E ratio of 61.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 473.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 465.91. CT Private Equity Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 396 ($5.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 531.42 ($6.96).

CT Private Equity Trust (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX 2.30 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. CT Private Equity Trust had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 1.10%.

CT Private Equity Trust Cuts Dividend

CT Private Equity Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.01 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. CT Private Equity Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 372.61%.

Since its launch in 1999, the CT Private Equity Trust (“the Company”) has been offering access to the potential benefits of investment in unlisted companies – an opportunity set that typically lies beyond the reach of individual investors. An established and experienced team, with a continually expanding network, has successfully focused and continues to focus their efforts on building an appropriately diversified portfolio of high quality assets for the Company’s shareholders.

