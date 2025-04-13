Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 196 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR stock opened at $334.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $415.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.71.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.06.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

