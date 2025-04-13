Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) EVP Michael A. Browne Purchases 5,000 Shares

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) EVP Michael A. Browne purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $115,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,968. This represents a 357.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.50 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calavo Growers

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CVGW. StockNews.com lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

