Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $26,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,444,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,869,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE MTN opened at $142.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $229.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.21%.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at $472,960. This represents a 6.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $197.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.56.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

