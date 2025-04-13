Jonathan Webster Buys 173,535 Shares of AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH) Stock

AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Webster purchased 173,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$174,229.14 ($109,578.08).

AMCIL Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $365.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56.

AMCIL Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. AMCIL’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

About AMCIL

Amcil Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in growth and value stocks of large cap and small cap companies to create its portfolios. Amcil Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

