Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Lifted by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 3.0% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,269,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,247,142,000 after purchasing an additional 392,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,855,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,613,960,000 after buying an additional 746,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,017,750,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,892,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,881,280,000 after acquiring an additional 410,460 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,280,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,502,850,000 after acquiring an additional 79,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.20.

View Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $135.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.81. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $238.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.