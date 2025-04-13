Independent Franchise Partners LLP Acquires 821,272 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 105.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,603,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821,272 shares during the quarter. Solventum accounts for approximately 0.8% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings in Solventum were worth $105,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOLV. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the third quarter worth $448,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Solventum during the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Solventum in the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Solventum in the third quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solventum by 3.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

SOLV opened at $66.19 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day moving average of $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion and a PE ratio of 24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

SOLV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.86.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

