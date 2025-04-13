JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Sold by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JQUA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $53.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $60.79.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

