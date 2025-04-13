O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.
NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $121.02 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $135.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.84. The company has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79.
The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.
