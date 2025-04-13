Taurus Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $21.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $124.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

