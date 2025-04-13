T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,978,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $408,297,000 after acquiring an additional 47,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $653,160,000 after purchasing an additional 876,182 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 5,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $258.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.14 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The firm has a market cap of $295.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 36.40%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

Read Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.