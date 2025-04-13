InPlay Oil Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

InPlay Oil Trading Up 0.8 %

InPlay Oil stock opened at C$1.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of C$1.25 and a 1 year high of C$2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.73. The company has a market cap of C$115.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.37.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

