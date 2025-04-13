InPlay Oil Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
InPlay Oil Trading Up 0.8 %
InPlay Oil stock opened at C$1.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of C$1.25 and a 1 year high of C$2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.73. The company has a market cap of C$115.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.37.
InPlay Oil Company Profile
