Seeds Investor LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Seeds Investor LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,698,000 after buying an additional 60,306 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 24,879 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 266,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,017.67.

LLY opened at $731.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $837.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $823.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

