Fiducient Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 101,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 53,828 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 74,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 37,516 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,276 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 209,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 95,398 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.51. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

