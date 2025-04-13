Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $184.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.96.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

