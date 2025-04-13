The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Plans Dividend of $0.05

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance
NYSE GUT opened at $5.23 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27.
About The Gabelli Utility Trust
