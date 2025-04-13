iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $98.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.05. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $115.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.50.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

