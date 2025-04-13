Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Taurus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries comprises approximately 2.7% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $27,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 328.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,534 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.42.

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,691.40. This represents a 4.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $147.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,880.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,247.75. This represents a 58.33 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,109 shares of company stock worth $160,845 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $124.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $220.03.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.54). Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

