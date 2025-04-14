Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,441 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,470,000 after buying an additional 895,277 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Management Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,214,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 686,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,764,000 after buying an additional 324,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.8 %

QQQ opened at $454.40 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $490.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.54. The stock has a market cap of $283.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.