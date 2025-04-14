Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMCG. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,850,000 after purchasing an additional 203,055 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,262,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 609,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,062,000 after buying an additional 140,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 572,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,233,000 after buying an additional 185,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 557,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $68.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $81.68.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

