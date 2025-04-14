Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 8,299 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $587,004.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,993,370.71. This represents a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,372,215.76. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock worth $253,328,090 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.19.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

PLTR stock opened at $88.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $207.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 466.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $125.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.81 and its 200-day moving average is $73.27.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

