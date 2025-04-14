Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 8,299 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies
In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $587,004.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,993,370.71. This represents a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,372,215.76. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock worth $253,328,090 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on PLTR
Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %
PLTR stock opened at $88.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $207.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 466.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $125.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.81 and its 200-day moving average is $73.27.
Palantir Technologies Profile
Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.