BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Takes $125,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDE. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. KDK Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of VDE stock opened at $109.54 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $103.07 and a 12 month high of $137.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.21 and a 200-day moving average of $125.76.

Vanguard Energy ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.9487 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

