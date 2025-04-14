BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Makes New $84,000 Investment in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $237.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $213.26 and a 52 week high of $280.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.38 and a 200-day moving average of $260.36.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.7703 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

