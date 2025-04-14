Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

