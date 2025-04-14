Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 228,132.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,566,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564,161 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,042,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,218,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,990,000 after acquiring an additional 24,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,538,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $312.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.36. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $284.84 and a 12-month high of $402.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.7716 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous dividend of $0.67.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

