Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $398,507,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,235,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,992,000 after purchasing an additional 522,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,281,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,534,000 after purchasing an additional 401,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,653,000 after purchasing an additional 233,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,178,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,893,000 after buying an additional 198,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. Barclays cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $285.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $718,228.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,122. This trade represents a 53.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,517.60. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE LHX opened at $221.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $265.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.99%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

