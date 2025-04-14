TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 185,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 456.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $23.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.40. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.46 and a 12-month high of $43.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $905.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on THS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

