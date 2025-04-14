Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 10,963 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,579,000 after purchasing an additional 458,509 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,954,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,430,000 after buying an additional 95,256 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,284,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,159,000 after acquiring an additional 91,246 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,322,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,588,000 after acquiring an additional 132,428 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,228,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $46.78 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $61.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.05.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

