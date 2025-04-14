Rossby Financial LCC Acquires Shares of 3,181 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Charis Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. Dagco Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 29,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,174,000. Campion Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
IVV stock opened at $536.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $553.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $574.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $586.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Is Realty Income a Buy as Its Dividend Streak Grows?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 5 Highly Rated Dividends With 50% Upside According to Analysts
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Oracle Stock: Resilient, Undervalued, and Ready to Rebound
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.