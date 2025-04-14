Madden Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 173 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 534.7% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000.

STIP opened at $102.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.43 and its 200-day moving average is $101.42. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.53 and a 52-week high of $103.61.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

