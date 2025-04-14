iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $311,273,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,435,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,620,000 after buying an additional 493,784 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,191,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,452.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 197,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,637,000 after purchasing an additional 184,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,223,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $178.31 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.62.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

