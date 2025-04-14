CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) is Promethos Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Promethos Capital LLC lifted its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. CGI accounts for approximately 3.3% of Promethos Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Promethos Capital LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,942,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,067,000 after buying an additional 128,285 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CGI by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,843,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,976,000 after acquiring an additional 567,868 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CGI by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,992,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,007,000 after acquiring an additional 678,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $286,970,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CGI by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,383,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 81,440 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $102.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.85 and a 12-month high of $122.79.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. CGI had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.1039 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. CGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.41%.

GIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.75.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

