Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) Posts Earnings Results

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 3.25 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Schroder Japan Trust had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 99.53%.

Schroder Japan Trust Stock Performance

SJG opened at GBX 233.60 ($3.06) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 247.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 250.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £273.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48. Schroder Japan Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 266 ($3.48).

Schroder Japan Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.89 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Schroder Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $2.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Schroder Japan Trust’s payout ratio is presently 9.81%.

Schroder Japan Trust Company Profile

The Japanese equity market currently offers a compelling long-term investment opportunity. Several developments that are unique to Japan should combine to support sustained corporate earnings growth and increasing valuation multiples in the years ahead. With one of the best performance track records in its sector and a disciplined, active investment approach, SJG is an excellent way of gaining exposure to Japan’s exciting potential.

