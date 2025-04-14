Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lifted by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.7% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,096,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 757,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,627.0% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 523,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,923,000 after acquiring an additional 504,046 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $490.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.8121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

