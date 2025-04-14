CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,017,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,036,302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Chevron by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,496,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,389,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,756 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Chevron by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,549,000 after buying an additional 1,910,262 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,027,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,176,579,000 after buying an additional 964,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Barclays dropped their price target on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.20.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $135.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $238.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

