Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada Purchases New Stake in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 13,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPRK opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.29 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78. GeoPark Limited has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $11.72.

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 57.93%. Equities analysts predict that GeoPark Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 32.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

