Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 170,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Financial Alternatives Inc boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc now owns 639,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,111,000 after purchasing an additional 28,898 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 199,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after purchasing an additional 52,150 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $31.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.68. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $36.66.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

