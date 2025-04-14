Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Promethos Capital LLC

Promethos Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Promethos Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Republic Services by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. This represents a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG opened at $244.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $180.92 and a one year high of $249.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.13.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

