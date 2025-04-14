Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FQAL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2,596.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 868.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FQAL opened at $61.65 on Monday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $55.46 and a 52 week high of $69.23. The firm has a market cap of $995.65 million, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.14 and its 200-day moving average is $65.98.

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

