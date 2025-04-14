Madden Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Up 0.6 %

WELL stock opened at $142.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $158.55.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. Jefferies Financial Group raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.46.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

