Madden Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $28.62 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.