Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,546,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225,933 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $427,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,169,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,158,897,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,429,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,628 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Chubb by 1,007,698.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,007,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 41,494.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 812,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,566,000 after buying an additional 810,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $283.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $238.85 and a 12-month high of $306.91.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at $170,321,922.75. This represents a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,927.28. This represents a 33.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $298.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.21.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

