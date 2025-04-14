Peninsula Wealth LLC Invests $1.30 Million in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Peninsula Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 23,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

JCPB opened at $45.93 on Monday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $48.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average is $46.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

