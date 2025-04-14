Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $37,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $109.52 on Monday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.72 and a fifty-two week high of $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.97 and its 200-day moving average is $119.50.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

