Portolan Capital Management LLC Buys 36,529 Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,529 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Opera were worth $14,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the fourth quarter worth $1,634,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Opera by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Opera by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 931,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after buying an additional 61,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Opera in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

NASDAQ OPRA opened at $14.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Opera Limited has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

