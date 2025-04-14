Insider Selling: Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Begley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,141.40. This represents a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Village Super Market Price Performance

Shares of Village Super Market stock opened at $35.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $38.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.53.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $599.65 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 12.15%.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Village Super Market

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 262.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Village Super Market by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 59,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

