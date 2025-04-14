Insider Selling: Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Begley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,141.40. This represents a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Village Super Market Price Performance
Shares of Village Super Market stock opened at $35.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $38.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.53.
Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $599.65 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 12.15%.
Village Super Market Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Village Super Market
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 262.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Village Super Market by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 59,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Village Super Market Company Profile
Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Village Super Market
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.